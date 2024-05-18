HT Auto
In 2024 Hayasa Nirbhar or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hayasa Nirbhar Price starts at Rs. 65,550 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nirbhar up to 90 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Nirbhar vs Flion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nirbhar Flion
BrandHayasaNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 65,550₹ 57,788
Range90 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-4.5 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

Nirbhar
Hayasa Nirbhar
STD
₹65,550*
*Ex-showroom price
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
230 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1830 mm1820 mm
Height
1030 mm1120 mm
Width
720 mm-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-4.5 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Basket-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
1.6 kWh1.92 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,07961,191
Ex-Showroom Price
65,55057,788
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5293,403
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4841,315

