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Hayasa Nirbhar vs Komaki MX3

In 2026 Hayasa Nirbhar or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hayasa Nirbhar Price starts at Rs. 65,550 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Nirbhar up to 90 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
Nirbhar vs MX3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nirbhar Mx3
BrandHayasaKomaki
Price₹ 65,550₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range90 km/charge85-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-4.5 Hrs.4-5 Hours

Filters
Nirbhar
Hayasa Nirbhar
STD
₹65,550*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hayasa Nirbhar Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1830 mm-
Height
1030 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
90 km80-90 km
Max Speed
25 kmph80 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
230 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65IP67
Battery Capacity
1.6 kWh2.17 kWh
OTA Battery Updates
NoYes
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
YesYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Charger Type
Standard-
Headlight
LEDLED
Hub Motor
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
BasketRiding Mode - Eco | Sport | Turbo, Parking Assist, Self Diagnosis, Repair Switch
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-4.5 Hrs.4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,0791,18,833
Ex-Showroom Price
65,5501,14,509
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5294,324
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4842,554

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