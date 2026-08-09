In 2026 Hayasa Nirbhar or Hero Electric Dash choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hayasa Nirbhar Price starts at Rs. 65,550 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Dash Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (last recorded price). The range of Nirbhar up to 90 km/charge and the Dash has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Dash in 1 colour.
Nirbhar vs Dash Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nirbhar
|Dash
|Brand
|Hayasa
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 65,550
|₹ 50,000
|Range
|90 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|4-4.5 Hrs.
|-