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Hayasa Nirbhar vs HCD India NPS Cargo

In 2026 Hayasa Nirbhar or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hayasa Nirbhar Price starts at Rs. 65,550 (ex-showroom price) whereas the HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nirbhar up to 90 km/charge and the NPS Cargo has a range of up to 70 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
Nirbhar vs NPS Cargo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nirbhar Nps cargo
BrandHayasaHCD India
Price₹ 65,550₹ 80,850
Range90 km/charge70 km/charge
Battery Capacity-1.56 kWh
Charging Time4-4.5 Hrs.-

Filters
Nirbhar
Hayasa Nirbhar
STD
₹65,550*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NPS Cargo
HCD India NPS Cargo
60 V 26 Ah
₹80,850*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hayasa Nirbhar Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1830 mm1820 mm
Height
1030 mm1100 mm
Width
720 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :- 3.0 - 16, Rear :- 3.0 - 16
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
90 km70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
230 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Capacity
1.6 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Charger Type
Standard-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Basket-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-4.5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
69,07984,627
Ex-Showroom Price
65,55080,850
RTO
00
Insurance
3,5293,777
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4841,818

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