In 2026 Hayasa Nirbhar or HCD India NPS Cargo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hayasa Nirbhar Price starts at Rs. 65,550 (ex-showroom price) whereas the HCD India NPS Cargo Price starts at Rs. 80,850 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nirbhar up to 90 km/charge and the NPS Cargo has a range of up to 70 km/charge. HCD India offers the NPS Cargo in 1 colour.
Nirbhar vs NPS Cargo Comparison