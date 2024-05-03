In 2024 Hayasa Ira or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Hayasa Ira Price starts at Rs. 76,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,636 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.38 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 11 colours. Ira has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 54.33 kmpl. Ira vs NTORQ 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ira Ntorq 125 Brand Hayasa TVS Price ₹ 76,750 ₹ 84,636 Range 90 km/charge - Mileage - 47 to 54.33 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.8 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -