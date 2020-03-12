HT Auto

Hayasa Ira vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 Hayasa Ira or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hayasa Ira Price starts at Rs. 76,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Ira up to 90 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Ira vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ira Friend
BrandHayasaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 76,750₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range90 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
230 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1830 mm-
Height
1030 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
0.3 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,4611,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
76,7501,03,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7114,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7292,328

