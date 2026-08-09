In 2026 Hayasa Ira or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hayasa Ira Price starts at Rs. 76,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Ira up to 90 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Ira vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ira
|Optima hs500 er
|Brand
|Hayasa
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 76,750
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|Range
|90 km/charge
|110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|0.3 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-