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Hayasa Ira vs Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER

In 2026 Hayasa Ira or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hayasa Ira Price starts at Rs. 76,750 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Ira up to 90 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Ira vs Optima HS500 ER Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Ira Optima hs500 er
BrandHayasaHero Electric
Price₹ 76,750₹ 0.75 Lakhs
Range90 km/charge110 km/charge
Battery Capacity0.3 kWh48 V
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Ira
Hayasa Ira
STD
₹76,750*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Optima HS500 ER
Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER
STD
₹74,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hayasa Ira Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Length
1830 mm-
Height
1030 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
90 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
230 W550 - 1200 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Capacity
0.3 kWh48 V, 56 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,46168,721
Ex-Showroom Price
76,75068,721
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7110
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7291,477

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