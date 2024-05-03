In 2024 Hayasa Daksha or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

features, colours and other specs. Hayasa Daksha Price starts at Rs. 74,050 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,030 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Daksha has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. Daksha vs RayZR 125 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Daksha Rayzr 125 Brand Hayasa Yamaha Price ₹ 74,050 ₹ 85,030 Range 90 km/charge - Mileage - 71.33 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 125 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 4-5 Hrs. -