In 2026 Hayasa Daksha or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hayasa Daksha Price starts at Rs. 74,050 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). The range of Daksha up to 90 km/charge and the Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
Daksha vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Daksha
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Hayasa
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 74,050
|₹ 76,000
|Range
|90 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-