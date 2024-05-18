In 2024 Hayasa Daksha or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hayasa Daksha Price starts at Rs. 74,050 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of Daksha up to 90 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Daksha vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Daksha
|Flion
|Brand
|Hayasa
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 74,050
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|90 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|6-8 Hrs.