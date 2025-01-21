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Hayasa Daksha vs Honda Livo

In 2026 Hayasa Daksha or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hayasa Daksha Price starts at Rs. 74,050 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Daksha has a range of up to 90 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Daksha vs Livo Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Daksha Livo
BrandHayasaHonda
Price₹ 74,050₹ 81,651
Range90 km/charge-
Mileage-70 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Filters
Daksha
Hayasa Daksha
STD
₹74,050*
*Ex-showroom price
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Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hayasa Daksha Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1830 mm-
Height
1030 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
90 km-
Max Speed
25 kmph85 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
230 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65-
Battery Capacity
1.6 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
No-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LED-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Charger Type
Standard-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,71796,039
Ex-Showroom Price
74,05083,080
RTO
06,646
Insurance
3,6676,313
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6702,064

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