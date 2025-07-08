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HomeCompare BikesX440 vs Adventure [2024]

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson X440 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs. 2.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS PS & 38 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
X440 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X440 Adventure [2024]
BrandHarley-DavidsonYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.35 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc334 cc
Power27.37 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Vivid
₹2.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson X440 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
2168 mm-
Wheelbase
1418 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
190.5 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-140/70-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
137 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
88.4 mm-
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
440 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
6 Speed-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Chassis
Trellis Frame-
Front Suspension
KYB USD 43mm Dual Cartridge ForksTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Gas filled Twin Shocks, 7-step preload adjustableMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
No-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
No-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Gear Indicator, ABS Alert, Neutral Position Indicator-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.5 inch, TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,75,2782,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
2,35,0001,98,111
RTO
18,76015,848
Insurance
21,51812,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,9164,857

X440 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X440 vs Speed 400
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Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X440 vs Hness CB350
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Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X440 vs Scrambler 400 X
Hindustan Times
Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X440 vs Himalayan 450

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Latest Car & Bike News

The entry-level adventure motorcycle segment has been growing in popularity, with several brands offering products across the range.
Here are 5 of the most affordable adventure bikes for the thrill-seeking rider in you
8 Jul 2025
Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 and Yezdi Adventure are direct competitors to each other.&nbsp;
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yezdi Adventure: Price, specs and features compared
13 Sept 2022
The Harley-Davidson X440 T is available in one trim and four colour options
Harley-Davidson X440 T: All colour options and key updates explained
9 Dec 2025
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
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2 Feb 2023
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Latest Videos

The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
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<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
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