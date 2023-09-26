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Harley-Davidson X440 vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Harley-Davidson X440 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs. 2.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS PS & 38 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
X440 vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X440 R15 v4
BrandHarley-DavidsonYamaha
Price₹ 2.35 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc155 cc
Power27.37 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Vivid
₹2.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson X440 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L11 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Length
2168 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1418 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
190.5 kg142 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm815 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
137 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
6 Speed58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Trellis Frame-
Front Suspension
KYB USD 43mm Dual Cartridge ForksTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Gas filled Twin Shocks, 7-step preload adjustableLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
No-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
NoYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Gear Indicator, ABS Alert, Neutral Position IndicatorPosition light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.5 inch, TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,75,2781,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
2,35,0001,73,050
RTO
18,76013,844
Insurance
21,51811,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,9164,266

X440 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X440 vs Himalayan 450

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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R15 V4 vs RC 200
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar NS200
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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 390

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
26 Sept 2023
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7 Apr 2023
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Harley-Davidson X440 T: All colour options and key updates explained
9 Dec 2025
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Harley-Davidson X440 T: Better Built, Better Equipped, but Worth the Premium?
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  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
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<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
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Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
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