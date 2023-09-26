In 2026 Harley-Davidson X440 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs. 2.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS PS & 38 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
X440 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X440
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 2.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|27.37 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS