In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm.
On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 4 colours.
The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less