Harley-Davidson X440 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 4 colours. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.