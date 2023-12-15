Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours

X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Mustard Denim
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled EngineLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Bore
79.6 mm58.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,69,5111,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,67,200
RTO
19,82013,376
Insurance
20,69111,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,7924,128

