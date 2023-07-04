HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesX440 vs Apache RR 310

Harley-Davidson X440 vs TVS Apache RR 310

Filters
X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Mustard Denim
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpmUrban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc312.2 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
79.6 mm80 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,69,5112,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0002,49,990
RTO
19,82019,999
Insurance
20,69111,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,7926,044
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Latest Offers
Delhi
See All
Booking Open Pan India At Rs. 5,000 for Harley Dav...
Applicable on x440mustarddenim & 2 more variants
Expired
View Offer

Trending bikes

View all Popular Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra Pro

Fujiyama Spectra Pro

54,384 - 79,975
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Ozone

Fujiyama Ozone

99,918 Onwards
Check latest offers
Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

83,400 - 91,300
Check latest offers
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.33 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details