|Max Power
|27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
|Urban, Rain: 25.8 PS, Sport, Track: 34 PS @ 9700 rpm
|Stroke
|88.4 mm
|62.1 mm
|Max Torque
|38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
|Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|440 cc
|312.2 cc
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine
|Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 4-Valve, Reverse Inclined DOHC, SI Engine
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|79.6 mm
|80 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹2,69,511
|₹2,81,231
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,29,000
|₹2,49,990
|RTO
|₹19,820
|₹19,999
|Insurance
|₹20,691
|₹11,242
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,792
|₹6,044