In 2026 Harley-Davidson X440 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs. 2.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS PS & 38 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
X440 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X440
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.35 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|27.37 PS PS
|24.31 PS PS