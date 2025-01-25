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HomeCompare BikesX440 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson X440 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs. 2.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS PS & 38 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
X440 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X440 Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandHarley-DavidsonRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.35 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc411 cc
Power27.37 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Vivid
₹2.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson X440 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L15 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm200 mm
Length
2168 mm2160 mm
Wheelbase
1418 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
190.5 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
137 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm86 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
6 Speed78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Trellis Frame-
Front Suspension
KYB USD 43mm Dual Cartridge ForksTelescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Gas filled Twin Shocks, 7-step preload adjustableMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
No-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
No-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Gear Indicator, ABS Alert, Neutral Position IndicatorIdle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.5 inch, TFT-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,75,2782,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
2,35,0002,06,394
RTO
18,76017,012
Insurance
21,51820,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,9165,235

X440 Comparison with other bikes

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Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X440 vs Speed 400
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Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X440 vs Hness CB350
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Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Scrambler 400 Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X440 vs Scrambler 400 X
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Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X440 vs Himalayan 450

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
Royal Enfield Scram 411 discontinued in India
25 Jan 2025
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved
8 Dec 2024
The Harley-Davidson X440 T is available in one trim and four colour options
Harley-Davidson X440 T: All colour options and key updates explained
9 Dec 2025
Harley-Davidson X440 T is based on the X440. It is the most expensive 440 cc motorcycle in the brand's portfolio.
Harley-Davidson X440 T: Better Built, Better Equipped, but Worth the Premium?
11 Dec 2025
Harley-Davidson is launching a new motorcycle based on the popular X440 cruiser
New Harley-Davidson X440 T breaks cover with sportier design and more features
1 Dec 2025
The new Scram 440 by Royal Enfield has similar styling to its predecessor and is offered in new colours as well.
Royal Enfield Scram 440: Does it have what it takes to be the successor of the Scram 411?
25 Jan 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
17 Mar 2022
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
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