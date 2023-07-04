Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
|24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Stroke
|88.4 mm
|86 mm
|Max Torque
|38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
|32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|440 cc
|411 cc
|Cooling System
|Air & Oil Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine
|Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|5-Speed
|Bore
|79.6 mm
|78 mm
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|bs6
|On-Road Price
|₹2,69,511
|₹2,37,609
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,29,000
|₹2,03,085
|RTO
|₹19,820
|₹16,777
|Insurance
|₹20,691
|₹17,747
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,792
|₹5,107