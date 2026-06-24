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Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Harley-Davidson X440 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs. 2.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS PS & 38 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
X440 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X440 Himalayan
BrandHarley-DavidsonRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2.35 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc411 cc
Power27.37 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Vivid
₹2.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson X440 Visual Comparison

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Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm220 mm
Length
2168 mm2190 mm
Wheelbase
1418 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
190.5 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-140/70-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
137 kmph-
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm86 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
6 Speed78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Trellis FrameHalf-duplex split cradle frame
Front Suspension
KYB USD 43mm Dual Cartridge ForksTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Gas filled Twin Shocks, 7-step preload adjustableMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
No-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
No-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Gear Indicator, ABS Alert, Neutral Position Indicator-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.5 inch, TFT-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,75,2782,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
2,35,0002,15,900
RTO
18,76017,772
Insurance
21,51820,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,9165,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

X440 Comparison with other bikes

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Harley-Davidson X440undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.35 - 2.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
X440 vs Himalayan 450

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The Harley-Davidson X440 T is available in one trim and four colour options
Harley-Davidson X440 T: All colour options and key updates explained
9 Dec 2025
Harley-Davidson X440 T is based on the X440. It is the most expensive 440 cc motorcycle in the brand's portfolio.
Harley-Davidson X440 T: Better Built, Better Equipped, but Worth the Premium?
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Harley-Davidson is launching a new motorcycle based on the popular X440 cruiser
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1 Dec 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
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