In 2026 Harley-Davidson X440 or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs. 2.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS PS & 38 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
X440 vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X440
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.35 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|27.37 PS PS
|47 bhp PS