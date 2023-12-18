In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at Rs 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less