Harley-Davidson X440 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Mustard Denim
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Military Red and Military Black
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm-
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc349 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled EngineSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine ( J platform )
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Bore
79.6 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,69,5111,99,055
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,73,562
RTO
19,82013,884
Insurance
20,69111,609
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,7924,278

    Latest News

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
    18 Dec 2023
    Honda H’Ness CB350 is an almost sedate looking, no-nonsense retro classic bike. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne
    26 Dec 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    The custom Harley-Davidson X440 built by Rajputana Customs is an off-road scrambler with a shortened wheelbase and swingarm and a host of changes
    India Bike Week 2023: 4 Custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles unveiled
    9 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
