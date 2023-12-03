Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Matter Aera

In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Mustard Denim
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
88.4 mm-
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
440 cc-
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
6 Speed4 Speed
Bore
79.6 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,69,5111,83,364
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,73,999
RTO
19,8200
Insurance
20,6919,365
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,7923,941

