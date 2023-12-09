Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesX440 vs Dream+

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Maruthisan Dream+

In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Mustard Denim
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dream+
Maruthisan Dream+
STD
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
88.4 mm-
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
440 cc-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Bore
79.6 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,69,5111,69,655
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,62,782
RTO
19,8202,122
Insurance
20,6914,751
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,7923,646

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Deliveries of the new Ola S1 X+ have commenced across the country with a flat discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000, bringing the ex-showroom price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 for a limited period
    Ola S1 X+ electric scooter deliveries begin in India, rivals Okinawa PraisePro
    9 Dec 2023
    The custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 will be unveiled at India Bike Week 2023 scheduled to take place on December 8-9
    Harley-Davidson to unveil custom-built X440s at India Bike Week 2023
    3 Dec 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
    18 Dec 2023
    The custom Harley-Davidson X440 built by Rajputana Customs is an off-road scrambler with a shortened wheelbase and swingarm and a host of changes
    India Bike Week 2023: 4 Custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles unveiled
    9 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched its first commercial electric MPV e6 in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.6 lakh.
    BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review
    18 Dec 2021
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     