In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Dream+ Price starts at 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. Dream+ has a range of up to 130 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less