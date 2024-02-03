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Harley-Davidson X440 vs KTM RC 390

In 2026 Harley-Davidson X440 or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs. 2.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS PS & 38 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
X440 vs RC 390 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X440 Rc 390
BrandHarley-DavidsonKTM
Price₹ 2.35 Lakhs₹ 3.23 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl25.89 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc373 cc
Power27.37 PS PS43.5 PS PS

Filters
X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Vivid
₹2.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson X440 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L13.7 l
Ground Clearance
170 mm158 mm
Length
2168 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1418 mm1340 mm
Kerb Weight
190.5 kg172 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm824 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-140/70-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
137 kmph169 kmph
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm43.5 PS
Stroke
88.4 mm60 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm37 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc373 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
6 Speed89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Chassis
Trellis Frame-
Front Suspension
KYB USD 43mm Dual Cartridge ForksWP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter
Rear Suspension
Gas filled Twin Shocks, 7-step preload adjustableWP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
NoYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Gear Indicator, ABS Alert, Neutral Position IndicatorCornering ABS, Quickshifter+
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.5 inch, TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,75,2783,66,456
Ex-Showroom Price
2,35,0003,18,172
RTO
18,76025,453
Insurance
21,51822,831
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,9167,876

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RC 390 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

KTM has updated the colourways of the 2024 RC 200.
2024 KTM RC 390 & RC 200 unveiled globally. Check out what's new
3 Feb 2024
The Harley-Davidson X440 T is available in one trim and four colour options
Harley-Davidson X440 T: All colour options and key updates explained
9 Dec 2025
The KTM RC 200 is now pricier gets by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000, the highest among all models, in the latest price revision
KTM increases prices on 390 Duke, RC 390 & RC 200 by up to 12,000
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Harley-Davidson X440 T is based on the X440. It is the most expensive 440 cc motorcycle in the brand's portfolio.
Harley-Davidson X440 T: Better Built, Better Equipped, but Worth the Premium?
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Latest Videos

The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.84 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
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The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
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<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
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