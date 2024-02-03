In 2026 Harley-Davidson X440 or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs. 2.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS PS & 38 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
X440 vs RC 390 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X440
|Rc 390
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 2.35 Lakhs
|₹ 3.23 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|25.89 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|373 cc
|Power
|27.37 PS PS
|43.5 PS PS