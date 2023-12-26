Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson X440 vs KTM RC 390

Harley-Davidson X440 vs KTM RC 390 - compare these two bikes on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Harley-Davidson X440
₹2.29 Lakhs*
KTM RC 390
₹2.53 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm60 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm36 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc373.3 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
79.6 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,69,5113,17,779
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0002,77,517
RTO
19,82022,201
Insurance
20,69118,061
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,7926,830

    Latest News

    The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
    Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
    26 Dec 2023
    Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil a big bike on 22nd January 2024 that will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.
    Hero MotorCorp teases big bike based on Harley-Davidson X440, likely to unveil on January 22
    1 Jan 2024
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure test mule reveals a slimmer, more Dakar Rally-inspired motorcycle with possibly a 21-inch front wheel
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in near-production avatar. Check out key changes
    13 Dec 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
    18 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     