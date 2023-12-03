In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or KTM RC 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 Price starts at Rs 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, RC 125 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 in 1 colour. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The RC 125 mileage is around 45.87 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less