Harley-Davidson X440 or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs 2.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The 250 Duke mileage is around 30.8 kmpl.