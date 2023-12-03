In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Keeway Vieste 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Keeway Vieste 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway Vieste 300 Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, Vieste 300 engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the Vieste 300 in 1 colour. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Vieste 300 mileage is around 29.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less