Harley-Davidson X440 vs Keeway Sixties 300i

In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Keeway Sixties 300i choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Mustard Denim
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Sixties 300i
Keeway Sixties 300i
Matte Light Blue
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm63 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm22 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
440 cc278.2 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledCooling System
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine1-Cylinder/4-Stroke 4-Valve
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Bore
79.6 mm75 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,69,5113,31,441
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0002,99,000
RTO
19,82023,920
Insurance
20,6918,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,7927,123

