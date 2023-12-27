In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Kawasaki Ninja 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Kawasaki Ninja 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at Rs 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 300 engine makes power & torque 39 PS @ 11000 rpm & 26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 300 in 3 colours. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Ninja 300 mileage is around 31.10 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less