In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Kawasaki KLX 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 110 Price starts at Rs 3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, KLX 110 engine makes power & torque 7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KLX 110 in 1 colour. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The KLX 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.