In 2024 Harley-Davidson X440 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2024 Harley-Davidson X440 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm.
On the other hand, Perak engine makes power & torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm respectively.
Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour.
The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less