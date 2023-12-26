In 2024 Harley-Davidson X440 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 Harley-Davidson X440 or Jawa Perak choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, Perak engine makes power & torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less