In 2024 Harley-Davidson X440 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.