Harley-Davidson X440 or Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs 2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, Svartpilen 250 engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl.