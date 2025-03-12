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Harley-Davidson X440 vs Honda CB350RS

In 2026 Harley-Davidson X440 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs. 2.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS PS & 38 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
X440 vs CB350RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X440 Cb350rs
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 2.35 Lakhs₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc348.36 cc
Power27.37 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Vivid
₹2.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson X440 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L15 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm168 mm
Length
2168 mm2171 mm
Wheelbase
1418 mm1441 mm
Kerb Weight
190.5 kg179 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
137 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc348.36 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
6 Speed70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Chassis
Trellis Frame-
Front Suspension
KYB USD 43mm Dual Cartridge ForksTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Gas filled Twin Shocks, 7-step preload adjustableTwin-Hydraulic
Features
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
No-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
No-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Gear Indicator, ABS Alert, Neutral Position IndicatorSeat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque Control
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
3.5 inch, TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,75,2782,24,766
Ex-Showroom Price
2,35,0001,97,003
RTO
18,76015,760
Insurance
21,51812,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,9164,831

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CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
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Harley-Davidson X440 T: All colour options and key updates explained
9 Dec 2025
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Harley-Davidson X440 T: Better Built, Better Equipped, but Worth the Premium?
11 Dec 2025
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1 Dec 2025
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Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
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