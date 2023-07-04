In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm.
On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours.
The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
The CB350RS mileage is around 36.0 kmpl.
