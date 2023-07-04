Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesX440 vs CB350RS

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Honda CB350RS

In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Filters
X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Mustard Denim
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
Mono Tone
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc348.36 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Bore
79.6 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,69,5112,15,328
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,89,905
RTO
19,82015,192
Insurance
20,69110,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,7924,628

Trending bikes

View allPopular Bikes