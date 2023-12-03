Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Honda CB300R

In 2023 Harley-Davidson X440 or Honda CB300R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours

X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Mustard Denim
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB300R
Honda CB300R
STD
₹2.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm63.043 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc286 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled EngineLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
79.6 mm76.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,69,5113,12,800
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0002,77,267
RTO
19,82022,181
Insurance
20,69113,352
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,7926,723

    Latest News

    The custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 will be unveiled at India Bike Week 2023 scheduled to take place on December 8-9
    Harley-Davidson to unveil custom-built X440s at India Bike Week 2023
    3 Dec 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
    18 Dec 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which neo-retro motorcycle to buy?
    24 Nov 2023
    The custom Harley-Davidson X440 built by Rajputana Customs is an off-road scrambler with a shortened wheelbase and swingarm and a host of changes
    India Bike Week 2023: 4 Custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles unveiled
    9 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H'ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
