Harley-Davidson X440 or Honda CB300R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs 2.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, CB300R engine makes power & torque 30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl.