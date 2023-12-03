Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Hero Karizma XMR

Harley-Davidson X440 vs Hero Karizma XMR

X440
Harley-Davidson X440
Mustard Denim
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
STD
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm50 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc210 cc
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Bore
79.6 mm73 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,69,5111,91,659
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,72,900
RTO
19,82013,832
Insurance
20,6914,927
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,7924,119

    Latest News

    The custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 will be unveiled at India Bike Week 2023 scheduled to take place on December 8-9
    Harley-Davidson to unveil custom-built X440s at India Bike Week 2023
3 Dec 2023
    3 Dec 2023
    Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India's biker paradise
    Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India's biker paradise
18 Dec 2023
    18 Dec 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which neo-retro motorcycle to buy?
24 Nov 2023
    24 Nov 2023
    The custom Harley-Davidson X440 built by Rajputana Customs is an off-road scrambler with a shortened wheelbase and swingarm and a host of changes
    India Bike Week 2023: 4 Custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles unveiled
9 Dec 2023
    9 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here's How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
    8 Jul 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of ₹68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
    8 Feb 2023
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H'ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
    4 Jul 2023
