Harley-Davidson X440 or Hero Karizma XMR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm & 38 Nm @ 4,000 rpm. On the other hand, Karizma XMR engine makes power & torque 25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm respectively. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl.