In 2026 Harley-Davidson Sportster S or Triumph Tiger 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 900 Price starts at Rs. 14.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Sportster S engine makes power and torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 900 engine makes power & torque 108 PS PS & 90 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 900 in 6 colours. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Tiger 900 mileage is around 21.2 to 21.2 kmpl.
Sportster S vs Tiger 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sportster s
|Tiger 900
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|₹ 14.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|21.2 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1252 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|122.3 PS PS
|108 PS PS