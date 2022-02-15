In 2026 Harley-Davidson Sportster S or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Sportster S engine makes power and torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
Sportster S vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sportster s
|Tiger 850 sport
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|₹ 11.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|19.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1252 cc
|888 cc
|Power
|122.3 PS PS
|85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS