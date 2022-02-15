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Harley-Davidson Sportster S vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Sportster S or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Sportster S engine makes power and torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Sportster S vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sportster s Tiger 1200
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 18.05 Lakhs₹ 19.39 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1252 cc1160 cc
Power122.3 PS PS150 PS PS

Filters
Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Harley-Davidson Sportster S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.8 L20 L
Ground Clearance
90 mm-
Length
2270 mm-
Wheelbase
1520 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
228 kg245 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm850 - 870 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
230 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
72.3 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 6000 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
12521160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution Max 1250TLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
105 mm90.0 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
ENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4 Inch TFT-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,24,63721,42,377
Ex-Showroom Price
16,49,00019,38,990
RTO
1,31,9201,55,119
Insurance
43,71748,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
39,21846,048

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Latest Car & Bike News

The test was conducted at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), located in Jaipur and was carried over by a team of five riders.
Harley-Davidson Sportster S creates history, covers 3141 km in 24-hour test
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Harley-Davidson Sportster S in action at the Hero test track in Jaipur.
Harley-Davidson Sportster S dominates 24-hour endurance test, covers 3,141 kms
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Auto recap, Oct 29: New Maruti Dzire spotted, Triumph Tiger 1200 range launched
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The upcoming new Harley-Davidson Sportster is expected to get power from a revolution Max liquid-cooled engine.
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Latest Videos

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