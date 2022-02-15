In 2026 Harley-Davidson Sportster S or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Sportster S engine makes power and torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Sportster S vs Rocket 3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sportster s
|Rocket 3
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|15.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1252 cc
|2458 cc
|Power
|122.3 PS PS
|182 PS PS