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Harley-Davidson Sportster S vs Kawasaki Z H2

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Sportster S or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs. 25.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Sportster S engine makes power and torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 16.66 kmpl.
Sportster S vs Z H2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sportster s Z h2
BrandHarley-DavidsonKawasaki
Price₹ 18.05 Lakhs₹ 25.85 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl16.66 kmpl
Engine Capacity1252 cc998 cc
Power122.3 PS PS200 PS @ 11000 rpm PS

Filters
Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z H2
Kawasaki Z H2
STD
₹25.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Sportster S Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Front Right View
Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.8 L19 L
Ground Clearance
90 mm140 mm
Length
2270 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
228 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm830 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16Front :-120/70-17Rear :-190/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
230 kmph280 kmph
Max Power
122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm200 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
72.3 mm55 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 6000 rpm137 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1252998 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution Max 1250TLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
105 mm76 mm
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
ENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEMKTRC, KCMF, KIBS
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4 Inch TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,24,63728,86,190
Ex-Showroom Price
16,49,00025,85,000
RTO
1,31,9202,13,380
Insurance
43,71787,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
39,21862,035

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The test was conducted at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), located in Jaipur and was carried over by a team of five riders.
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