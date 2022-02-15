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HomeCompare BikesSportster S vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

Harley-Davidson Sportster S vs Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Sportster S or Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 15.96 Lakhs (last recorded price). Sportster S engine makes power and torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 99.2 PS PS & 103 Nm respectively. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Sportster S vs CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sportster s Crf1100l africa twin [2020-2025]
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 18.05 Lakhs₹ 15.96 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1252 cc1082.96 cc
Power122.3 PS PS99.2 PS PS

Filters
Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin [2020-2025]
Manual
₹15.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Sportster S Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.8 L24.5 L
Ground Clearance
90 mm210 mm
Length
2270 mm2307 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1558 mm
Kerb Weight
228 kg239 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm810-830 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-150/70-R18
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
230 kmph202 kmph
Max Power
122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm99.2 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
72.3 mm81.455 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 6000 rpm103 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
12521082.96 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution Max 1250TLiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 SpeedManual Transmission
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
105 mm92 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesOff-Road,Touring,Urban,Yes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
ENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEMHonda Selectable Torque Control, Wheelie control, Throttle By Wire, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, New Exhaust System
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4 Inch TFT6.5 inch TFT Touch screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,24,63717,74,954
Ex-Showroom Price
16,49,00015,96,500
RTO
1,31,9201,27,720
Insurance
43,71738,761
Accessories Charges
011,973
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
39,21838,150

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Latest Car & Bike News

The test was conducted at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), located in Jaipur and was carried over by a team of five riders.
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Harley-Davidson Sportster S in action at the Hero test track in Jaipur.
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