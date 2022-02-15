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Harley-Davidson Sportster S vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Sportster S or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Sportster S engine makes power and torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Sportster S vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sportster s Cbr1000rr-r
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 18.05 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1252 cc1000 cc
Power122.3 PS PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.8 L16.1 L
Ground Clearance
90 mm115 mm
Length
2270 mm2100 mm
Wheelbase
1520 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
228 kg201 kg
Saddle Height
765 mm830 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
230 kmph297 kmph
Max Power
122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
72.3 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 6000 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
12521000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Revolution Max 1250TLiquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
105 mm81 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
ENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEMTorque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
4 Inch TFTTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
18,24,63725,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
16,49,00023,11,292
RTO
1,31,9201,84,903
Insurance
43,71754,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
39,21854,816

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The test was conducted at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT), located in Jaipur and was carried over by a team of five riders.
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