Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 or Kawasaki Z H2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs 24.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z H2 Price starts at Rs 21.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pan America 1250 engine makes power and torque 150.19 bhp @ 8,750 rpm & 128 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Z H2 engine makes power & torque 200 PS @ 11000 rpm & 137 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Pan America 1250 in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Z H2 in 2 colours. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.2 kmpl. The Z H2 mileage is around 12.0 kmpl.