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HomeCompare BikesPan America 1250 vs Chieftain Limited

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 vs Indian Chieftain Limited

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 or Indian Chieftain Limited choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs. 24.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chieftain Limited Price starts at Rs. 34.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pan America 1250 engine makes power and torque 152.2 PS PS & 128 Nm. Indian offers the Chieftain Limited in 3 colours. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.33 kmpl. The Chieftain Limited mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Pan America 1250 vs Chieftain Limited Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pan america 1250 Chieftain limited
BrandHarley-DavidsonIndian
Price₹ 24.64 Lakhs₹ 34.26 Lakhs
Mileage18.33 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1252 cc1890 cc
Power152.2 PS PS-

Filters
Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Special
₹24.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Chieftain Limited
Indian Chieftain Limited
Deepwater Metallic
₹34.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21.2 L20.8 L
Length
2270 mm2506 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1585 mm1668 mm
Kerb Weight
258 kg373 kg
Height
807 mm1372 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm650 mm
Width
965 mm1023 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-170/60R17Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
385 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph185 kmph
Max Power
152.2 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Stroke
72.3 mm113 mm
Max Torque
128 Nm @ 6750 rpm171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1252 cc1890 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution™ Max 1250Thunderstroke 116
Clutch
Mechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090NWet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only,Remote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
105 mm103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Stressed-member, high strength low alloy steel trellis frame; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged mid-structure-
Front Suspension
47mm inverted fork with compression, rebound and spring preload adjustability. Aluminum fork triple clamps.Telescopic Fork / 119 mm
Rear Suspension
Linkage-mounted monoshock with automatic electronic preload control and semi-active compression & rebound dampingSingle Shock w/ Air Adjust / 114 mm / 63 mm ride in
Features
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM, HILL HOLD CONTROL, Tire Pressure Monitoring SystemExhaust - Split dual exhaust w/ cross-over, Apple CarPlay integration, Highway Bars, Rear Cylinder Deactivation, 100 Watt Audio System with AM/FM, Average Fuel Economy, Ambient Air Temperature, Gear Position Display, Engine Hours Of Operation, Radio Information Display, Check Engine, Security System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.8 inch TFT-
Battery Capacity
12 V/12 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,17,62837,94,594
Ex-Showroom Price
24,64,00034,25,556
RTO
1,97,1203,08,300
Insurance
56,50860,738
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,41281,560

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