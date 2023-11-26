Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 vs Indian Chief Dark Horse

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 or Indian Chief Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
₹24.49 Lakhs*
Chief Dark Horse
Indian Chief Dark Horse
₹20.76 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
150.19 bhp @ 8,750 rpm-
Stroke
72.3 mm113 mm
Max Torque
128 Nm @ 6750 rpm162 Nm @ 3200 rpm
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1252 cc1890 cc
Clutch
Mechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090NWet, Multi-Plate
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 1250Thunderstroke 116
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
105 mm103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,24,37222,88,358
Ex-Showroom Price
24,49,00020,76,000
RTO
2,07,92046,285
Insurance
67,4521,66,073
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,55749,185

