In 2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2024 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 or Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs 24.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 21.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pan America 1250 engine makes power and torque 150.19 bhp @ 8,750 rpm & 128 Nm @ 6750 rpm. Harley-Davidson offers the Pan America 1250 in 1 colour. Indian offers the Chief Bobber Dark Horse in 3 colours. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.2 kmpl. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less