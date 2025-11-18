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HomeCompare BikesPan America 1250 vs CBR1000RR-R

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 vs Honda CBR1000RR-R

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 or Honda CBR1000RR-R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs. 24.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR1000RR-R Price starts at Rs. 23.11 Lakhs (last recorded price). Pan America 1250 engine makes power and torque 152.2 PS PS & 128 Nm. On the other hand, CBR1000RR-R engine makes power & torque 217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS & 113 Nm @ 12500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R in 3 colours. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.33 kmpl. The CBR1000RR-R mileage is around 18.0 kmpl.
Pan America 1250 vs CBR1000RR-R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pan america 1250 Cbr1000rr-r
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 24.64 Lakhs₹ 23.11 Lakhs
Mileage18.33 kmpl18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1252 cc1000 cc
Power152.2 PS PS217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm PS

Filters
Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Special
₹24.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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CBR1000RR-R
Honda CBR1000RR-R
Fireblade Black
₹23.11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21.2 L16.1 L
Length
2270 mm2100 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm115 mm
Wheelbase
1585 mm1455 mm
Kerb Weight
258 kg201 kg
Height
807 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm830 mm
Width
965 mm745 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-170/60R17Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-200/55-ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
280 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
385 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph297 kmph
Max Power
152.2 PS @ 8750 rpm217.5 PS @ 14500 rpm
Stroke
72.3 mm48.5 mm
Max Torque
128 Nm @ 6750 rpm113 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
1252 cc1000 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Revolution™ Max 1250Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4
Clutch
Mechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090NWet, multiplate hydraulic clutch with assist slipper
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
24
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
105 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Stressed-member, high strength low alloy steel trellis frame; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged mid-structureAluminium composite twin spar
Front Suspension
47mm inverted fork with compression, rebound and spring preload adjustability. Aluminum fork triple clamps.Showa Telescopic Inverted Fork with an inner tube diameter of 43mm, and a Big Piston Front Fork with preload, compression and rebound adjustment, 120mm stroke.
Rear Suspension
Linkage-mounted monoshock with automatic electronic preload control and semi-active compression & rebound dampingUnit Pro-Link with gas-charged HMAS damper featuring 10-step preload, stepless compression and rebound damping adjustment, 137mm stroke. Showa Balance-Free Rear Cushion with preload, compression
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM, HILL HOLD CONTROL, Tire Pressure Monitoring SystemTorque Control, Wheelie Control, Honda Smart Key, Honda Ignition Security System, Caster Angle - 24, Trail - 102 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
6.8 inch TFTTFT
Battery Capacity
12 V/12 Ah6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeYTZ7S
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,17,62825,50,306
Ex-Showroom Price
24,64,00023,11,292
RTO
1,97,1201,84,903
Insurance
56,50854,111
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,41254,816

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