In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Tiger Sport 660 mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Nightster vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Tiger sport 660
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 12.24 Lakhs₹ 9.34 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl22.22 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc660 cc
Power89.7 PS PS81 PS PS

Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Tiger Sport 660
Triumph Tiger Sport 660
STD
₹9.34 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
66 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
975 cc660 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975TLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder, 240 degree firing order
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
97 mm74.04 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120//70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l17.2 l
Length
2250 mm2071 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm-
Wheelbase
1545 mm1418 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg206 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm835 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control SystemShift Assist - Triumph Shift Assist (Accessory fit), System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control, Exhaust - Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer, Swingarm - Twin-sided, fabricated steel, Rake - 23.1, Trail - 97.1 mm
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Display
YesTFT screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,58,96710,41,216
Ex-Showroom Price
12,24,0009,34,000
RTO
97,92074,720
Insurance
37,04732,496
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,20922,379

