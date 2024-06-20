In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Triumph Tiger Sport 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 Price starts at Rs. 9.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Tiger Sport 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Tiger Sport 660 mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
Nightster vs Tiger Sport 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Tiger sport 660
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|₹ 9.34 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|81 PS PS