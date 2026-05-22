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Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Nightster vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Street triple
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 13.39 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc765 cc
Power89.7 PS PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Nightster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Engine View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l15 L
Length
2250 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm-
Wheelbase
1545 mm1402 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg189 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm826 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
180 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm53.4 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
975 cc765 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution™ Max 975TLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
97 mm78 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Sports
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control SystemRake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sided
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Display
YesTFT
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,84,97212,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
13,39,00010,86,300
RTO
1,07,12086,904
Insurance
38,85234,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,91725,966

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
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<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
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Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
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