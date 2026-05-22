In 2026 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
Nightster vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Street triple
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 13.39 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|120-130 PS PS