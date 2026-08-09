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Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Triumph Speed Triple 1200

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Triumph Speed Triple 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Price starts at Rs. 17.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Triple 1200 engine makes power & torque 180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS & 125 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Triple 1200 in 4 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Speed Triple 1200 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl.
Nightster vs Speed Triple 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Speed triple 1200
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 13.39 Lakhs₹ 17.95 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc1160 cc
Power89.7 PS PS180 PS @ 10750 rpm PS

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Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Speed Triple 1200
Triumph Speed Triple 1200
RS
₹17.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Nightster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Engine View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l15.5 litres
Length
2250 mm2090 mm
Ground Clearance
110 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1545 mm1445 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg198 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
180 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
66 mm60.8 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual6 Speed Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
975 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution™ Max 975T-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlyElectric Start
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2
Bore
97 mm90 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
YesSport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control SystemMy Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Display
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
14,84,97219,84,608
Ex-Showroom Price
13,39,00017,95,000
RTO
1,07,1201,43,600
Insurance
38,85246,008
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
31,91742,656

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