Harley-Davidson Nightster vs Triumph Scrambler 1200

In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 110 Nm @ 3950 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
Nightster vs Scrambler 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nightster Scrambler 1200
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 12.24 Lakhs₹ 13.75 Lakhs
Mileage19.6 kmpl24.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity975 cc1200 cc
Power89.7 PS PS90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS

Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹12.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Steve McQueen Edition
₹13.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Max Power
89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm90 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
66 mm80 mm
Max Torque
95 Nm @ 5750 rpm110 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
975 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 975TLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
97 mm97.6 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-90/90-21,Rear :- 150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
11.7 l16 L
Length
2250 mm-
Ground Clearance
110 mm-
Wheelbase
1545 mm1570 mm
Kerb Weight
221 kg207 kg
Saddle Height
705 mm840 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Additional Features
Coolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,58,96715,34,034
Ex-Showroom Price
12,24,00013,75,000
RTO
97,9201,10,000
Insurance
37,04735,284
Accessories Charges
013,750
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,20932,972

