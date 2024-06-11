In 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster or Triumph Scrambler 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 12.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Price starts at Rs. 13.75 Lakhs (last recorded price). Nightster engine makes power and torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 engine makes power & torque 90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS & 110 Nm @ 3950 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 1200 in 3 colours. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 mileage is around 24.6 kmpl.
Nightster vs Scrambler 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nightster
|Scrambler 1200
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.24 Lakhs
|₹ 13.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|24.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|975 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|89.7 PS PS
|90 PS @ 7250 rpm PS